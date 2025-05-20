Skip to Content
News

Neil Young Backs Taylor Swift And Bruce Springsteen In Latest Donald Trump Takedown: “I Am Not Scared Of You”

5:27 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Neil Young performs onstage during the Light Up The Blues 7 Concert celebrating Autism Speaks’ 20th Anniversary at the Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lashing out at his celebrity critics. Last week, after Bruce Springsteen made anti-Trump speeches a big part of his current European tour, Trump posted insults and threats against Springsteen on his Truth Social site. In a separate message, he suggested that Taylor Swift has lost career momentum in the months since he posted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" last September. Monday, he called for investigations into last year's Kamala Harris endorsements by music stars including Springsteen, Beyoncé, and Bono, falsely alleging that the artists were paid millions to express their support for the Democrat.

Now Trump's old foe Neil Young is re-entering the fray. Last month Young, an outspoken Trump critic for many years, wondered whether the president, whose administration has been rampantly violating people's First Amendment rights, would let him back into the United States after his own overseas touring this summer. Monday, on his Neil Young Archives site, Young published a screenshot of Trump's social post calling for investigations against musicians, adding his own bit of commentary: "TRUMP ATTACKS everything but America's problems." Today Young added a slightly longer message addressed to the president under the headline "TRUMP!!!" It reads as follows:

What are you worryin' about man?
Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made. Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel. You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is?

Young inserted a painting of the White House, then continued, "86/47??? That's what you think about? You are forgetting your real job. You work for us! Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!" He signed the note, "neil young and many others."

One of those "many others" is Young's old pal Eddie Vedder, who gave an extensive speech about Trump at Pearl Jam's Pittsburgh tour closer on Sunday. "When a hero like Bruce Springsteen brings up issues and makes his thoughts be known and uses his microphone to speak for those who don't have a voice sometimes," Vedder said. "And I just want to point out that he brought up issues." You can watch that one below.

Read More:

