Stereolab – “Transmuted Matter”

Hey, one more new Stereolab song! The chic avant-pop legends have been whetting our appetites for Instant Holograms On Metal Film, their first new album in 15 years, with exceptional singles including "Aerial Troubles" and "Melodie Is A Wound." You will not be surprised to learn that "Transmuted Matter," the third and final advance track, also hits the spot. It's got that often-imitated, never-matched "retro francophone lounge jazz of the future" aesthetic that Stereolab have been nailing for decades. You already know you love this song, but you'd better listen down below just to make sure.

Instant Holograms On Metal Film is out in just three days, on 5/23, via Duophonic UHF Disks/Warp Records.