Ava Mendoza, gabby fluke-mogul, & Carolina Pérez Announce New Album Mama Killa: Hear “We Will Be Millions”

Mama Killa is a hell of an album title, and its lead single suggests it will be a hell of an album.

The improvised LP, dropping in July, is the first collaborative release from the accomplished trio of Ava Mendoza, gabby fluke-mogul, and Carolina Pérez. It's named after the Incan goddess of the moon, and the combined resumés of its performers should immediately pique your interest.

Guitarist and vocalist Mendoza you may know from the Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet — check our recent interview — or from her solo work, or from her other bands Unnatural Ways and Mendoza Hoff Revels. Violinist gabby fluke-mogul is Mendoza's bandmate in AM/FM and has worked with a bunch of avant-garde jazz types like Zoh Amba, Ivo Perelman, William Parker, Irreversible Entanglements' Luke Stewart... the list goes on. Drummer Pérez comes from death metal; a founding member of Hypoxia and Castrator, she's entering into the improv world for the first time here.

Together, these three artists have created a monstrous racket. "We Will Be Millions" begins as an all-consuming sonic dust storm, a hard-hitting and expansive exercise in free jazz as black metal. But as the song's six minutes stretch out, the trio finds space for other, eerier kinds of discord. It's a journey well worth taking below.

<a href="https://mendozaflukemogulperez.bandcamp.com/album/mama-killa">Mama Killa by Ava Mendoza/Gabby Fluke-Mogul/Carolina Pérez</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Puma Punku"

02 "Mama Huaco"

03 "We Will Be Millions"

04 "Trichocereus Pachanoi"

05 "Amazing Graces"

06 "Partera Party"

07 "Nowhere But Here"

08 "Mama Coca"

Mama Killa is out 7/11 via Burning Ambulance. Pre-order it here.