These New Puritans – “Wild Fields”

In 2025, everything's coming up These New Puritans. The brothers Barnett got a Charli XCX shout-out at Coachella. They got Caroline Polachek on a track. They got Alexander Skarsgård in a music video. They even got Hedi Slimane to shoot the above promo photo.

Today, with double-digit hours to go until the release of their first album in six years, Crooked Wing, TNP dropped one last advance single on us. "Wild Fields" is a fine specimen of goth-tinted new wave. Jack Barnett says this about it:

"Wild Fields" is a bit of an outlier on the album, in that it’s quite a traditional song. It ends with the words “come down from crystal heavens above,” which is a quotation from William Byrd’s lament for Thomas Tallis. When I googled it to check the reference, it just showed me endless advice about crystal meth withdrawal. Those are the only ads I see now. So this song has a lot to answer for.

That's pretty funny, but "Wild Fields" of course sounds like serious business. Listen below.

Crooked Wing is out 5/23 via Domino.