Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Gorillaz Announce New House Of Kong Exhibition And Four Concerts In London

9:23 AM EDT on May 21, 2025

Once upon a time, Damon Albarn's cartoon-band project Gorillaz was an unlikely success. Now, it's an unlikely institution. A few weeks ago, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Gorillaz' massive album Demon Dayz. Damon Albarn recently confirmed that a new Gorillaz album would arrive later this year. We still don't know the details on that, but now we know that Gorillaz are planning a special London event called House Of Kong -- a museum exhibit that celebrates 25 years of the group, as well as four intimate London shows.

Gorillaz came into the game with a whole lot of invented cartoon lore, and part of that lore is Kong, the band's original cartoon home studio. This summer, Gorillaz will open a museum exhibit called House Of Kong at London's Copper Box. A press release claims that the exhibit will be "a journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation, and ground-breaking virtual ways." According to the House Of Kong website, the whole experience is about 60 minutes long, with no video of photography allowed. It'll run from Aug. 8 to Sep. 3, and you can get tickets here.

Part of the deal with the House Of King exhibit is that ticket buyers will get special presale access to a very limited four-night engagement that Gorillaz are playing at the Copper Box Arena. That venue, built for the 2012 Olympics, can handle about 7,500 people, but that's a small crowd for a Gorillaz show. They will be playing albums in full at these shows. Gorillaz canceled their 2023 Getaway Tour, so they haven't played live since that year's Coachella, where their guests included Bad Bunny. Below, check out a brief and not-particularly-illuminating House Of Kong trailer and the dates for those four shows.

TOUR DATES:
8/29 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Gorillaz in full
8/30 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Demon Days in full
9/02 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Plastic Beach in full
9/03 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Mystery Show

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Paul Anka Finally Breaks His Legendary Silence About Frank Sinatra’s Penis Size

December 1, 2025
News

Radiohead Postpone Copenhagen Shows Due To Thom Yorke’s “Extreme Throat Infection”

December 1, 2025
News

Aerosmith Join Short List Of Acts To Score A Top 10 Album Six Decades In A Row

December 1, 2025
News

Jon Stewart’s Band Church And State™ Make Stone Pony Debut

November 30, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador, Stars With Margaret Qualley In Michel Gondry’s Promo

November 30, 2025
News

Five Former Cradle Of Filth Members Sue Frontman Dani Filth

November 30, 2025