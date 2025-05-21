Gorillaz Announce New House Of Kong Exhibition And Four Concerts In London

Once upon a time, Damon Albarn's cartoon-band project Gorillaz was an unlikely success. Now, it's an unlikely institution. A few weeks ago, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Gorillaz' massive album Demon Dayz. Damon Albarn recently confirmed that a new Gorillaz album would arrive later this year. We still don't know the details on that, but now we know that Gorillaz are planning a special London event called House Of Kong -- a museum exhibit that celebrates 25 years of the group, as well as four intimate London shows.

Gorillaz came into the game with a whole lot of invented cartoon lore, and part of that lore is Kong, the band's original cartoon home studio. This summer, Gorillaz will open a museum exhibit called House Of Kong at London's Copper Box. A press release claims that the exhibit will be "a journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation, and ground-breaking virtual ways." According to the House Of Kong website, the whole experience is about 60 minutes long, with no video of photography allowed. It'll run from Aug. 8 to Sep. 3, and you can get tickets here.

Part of the deal with the House Of King exhibit is that ticket buyers will get special presale access to a very limited four-night engagement that Gorillaz are playing at the Copper Box Arena. That venue, built for the 2012 Olympics, can handle about 7,500 people, but that's a small crowd for a Gorillaz show. They will be playing albums in full at these shows. Gorillaz canceled their 2023 Getaway Tour, so they haven't played live since that year's Coachella, where their guests included Bad Bunny. Below, check out a brief and not-particularly-illuminating House Of Kong trailer and the dates for those four shows.

TOUR DATES:

8/29 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Gorillaz in full

8/30 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Demon Days in full

9/02 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Plastic Beach in full

9/03 - London, UK @ Copper Box Arena – Mystery Show