They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Sign To ATO, Announce Julia’s War Festival, Share “American Food”

They will now be gutting a body of water on a larger scale than ever. They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, the massively influential new-gen shoegaze band from Philadelphia, have signed to ATO Records, meaning they're now label-mates with the likes of My Morning Jacket, Drive-By Truckers, and Black Pumas.

Along with the new label announcement, the band has shared its first single for ATO, "American Food." It's a relatively low-key and straightforward offering by TAGABOW standards, but Douglas Dulgarian's voice is altered just so, and are those DJ scratches I hear? "American Food" comes with a mesmerizing video directed by Alan Rickman (not the one you're thinking of; he's dead). Dulgarian's statement on the new track: "All them atrocities is far from our minds, when the vices help us thru." Check it out below.

Meanwhile Julia's War, the record label run by Dulgarian, has announced the lineup for its annual Julia's War Festival. Taking place July 18-20 at the Ukie Club in Philly, the event will feature Chanel Beads, MSPAINT, NAH, Draag, Bedridden, Worlds Worst, Fib, Stab, Guitar, Ruth In The Bardo, Bad History Month, Sun Organ, and more. Tickets are available here. Check out the daily lineup below along with TAGABOW's tour dates.

JULIA’S WAR FEST LINEUP:

July 18:

MSPAINT

Draag

Bedridden

Glaring Orchid

A Night Of Arrogance

Boo Boo Spoiler

Dry Talker

July 19:

NAH

Fib

Sun Organ

Snoozer

Jwalking

Guitar

Ruth In The Bardo

July 20:

Chanel Beads

Worlds Worst

Bad History Month

Loadcard

Stab

Kettle

MTV

THEY ARE GUTTING A BODY OF WATER TOUR DATES:

06/08 - Dublin, IE @ BelloBar - SOLD OUT

06/09 - Glasgow, UK @ The Flying Duck

06/11 - London, UK @ The George Tavern - SOLD OUT

06/12 - London, UK @ The George Tavern - SOLD OUT

06/13 - London, UK @ Outbreak Fest London

06/14 - June 15 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest Manchester

06/16 - Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

06/17 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

06/18 - Düdingen, CH @ Café Bad Bonn

06/20 - Berlin, DE @ LARK