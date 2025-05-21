Springsteen Includes Anti-Trump Comments On New Live EP, Trump Posts Anti-Springsteen Golf Video

Right now, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are on their Land Of Hope And Dreams tour in the UK. An E Street Band tour is always news, but this one has gotten some extra attention and indeed promotion from the President of the United States. At the Manchester tour opener last week, Springsteen made a few speeches about the "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration." In response, Donald Trump posted an unhinged statement about Springsteen's appearance and intelligence, and he demanded an investigation into the Kamala Harris endorsements that came from Springsteen and other celebrities. In a nicely defiant statement, Bruce Springsteen has now released a live EP of that Manchester tour opener, and he has included those speeches.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band's half-hour life EP Land Of Hope And Dreams came out this morning -- an admirable turnaround on a show that happened exactly one week ago. Springsteen is currently in the middle of the rollout for his much-anticipated box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums, but I guess some things take precedence. The record includes those statements against Trump, delivered in rock 'n' roll preacher mode, and rousing versions of "Land Of Hope And Dreams," "Long Walk Home," and "My City Of Ruins," as well as a cover of Bob Dylan's "Chimes Of Freedom." It captures Springsteen and his band in fighting form.

Meanwhile today Trump posted a fake video of him knocking over the Boss with a golf ball.

The Land Of Hope And Dreams EP is out now on Columbia.