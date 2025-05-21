Beach House Share Album And Tour Update Via Subreddit

It's been a minute since we've heard from Beach House. Their last album was 2022's double-LP Once Twice Melody, which they followed up with 2023's Become EP, comprising extra songs from the album sessions. They've been playing quite a few shows since then, including a recent appearance at Kilby Block Party. But it ultimately seems like the dream-pop duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally are trying to keep their professional lives as chill as their music, according to an update they shared to their Subreddit Tuesday night.

The main takeaways from Beach House's message: There won't be a new album this year, and once they're done at Primavera Sound next month, they won't be doing any more touring this year either. We might get some new Beach House next year, but they're not in a rush. Here's the full message:

A Message to our Listeners

Hello and thanks to any of you that came out to the shows last week!!

We wanted to send out a message to the type of Beach House listeners that frequent this subreddit, those that are heavily invested and know many of our songs.

We’ve seen people asking if we will be playing any more shows this year, beyond what’s been announced. We unfortunately will not be. This tour was a test of sorts, to get a feel for the road again after such a long break, and to figure out how we want to do it in the future.

We will also not have a new record this year, a bunch of folks have asked about that as well.

We hope that next year will bring both more tour and a new record, though only time will tell.

We would like to figure out a way to play both small, intimate shows, with setlists of deeper cuts, as well as bigger shows, like the ones we are playing now. Perhaps we can do something similar to what we did in 2016, when we alternated between the two….

We played some smaller shows in December of 2023, and we enjoyed those a lot, but felt bad for the fans that wanted to come but couldn’t get tickets, so we will have to figure out a balance.

One thing we know we want to do is to focus on building a smaller, more flyable live show, so that we can get to the many places we have still never played.

Thanks to everyone on here that continues to make it a cool, positive space for music lovers….

Take Care and see you soon,

BH