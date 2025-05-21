Foreigner Singer Announces His Departure On The Voice

Kelly Hansen has served as the lead singer of Foreigner for 20 years. But 2025 will be his last as a member of the band, as he revealed during the season finale of The Voice Tuesday night.

Along with performing a medley of some of their biggest hits, the band announced on live TV that Hansen would be departing after they complete their 2025 tour dates, with guitarist Luis Maldonado then stepping into the role. “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Hansen said in a statement. “But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.”

Founding guitarist Mick Jones had this to say:

In 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find. Results have shown that it worked! About thirty years later, Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new Foreigner, and the magic was still there. I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer. Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business and over the last twenty years he has breathed new life into our songs. His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for Foreigner vocalist and guitarist, Luis Maldonado, to bring us home.” I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position. Luis was my choice as a guitarist and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews. He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights.

Foreigner were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last November, though it seemed like their experience didn't exactly make up for their years of snubbery. See their performance on The Voice below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=FlTIrVCMg_Q