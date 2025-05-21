Perennial – “Baby, Are You Abstract?”

The stylishly high-concept but pleasingly no-frills New England rockers Perennial had a bit of a breakthrough with last year's Art History. After taking their contagiously energized live show all over the place and releasing last month's Perennial '65 EP, the band has now announced an expanded version of Art History with a whole bunch of extra songs.

"A" Is For Abstract: The Complete Art History tacks 11 more tracks from the Art History sessions onto the end of the original 12-song tracklist. The additions are mostly songs that have already been released, but there's some fresh juice in there too. Along with the Lemon On Plastic and The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry EPs and remixes by Cody Votolato and Chris Walla, it ends with a brand new shout-along party-starter called "Baby, Are You Abstract?"

Check that one out below, where you'll also find Perennial's tour dates.

<a href="https://perennialtheband.bandcamp.com/album/a-is-for-abstract-the-complete-art-history">"A" is For Abstract: The Complete Art History by Perennial</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/24 - Salem, MA @ Moon Base One w/ Reds, Mountain Man, Respirator, Bubble Scary

05/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sleepwalk w/ Labrador, Radar

05/30 - Washington, DC @ DC9, Liberation Weekend

05/31 - Holyoke, MA @ Toritown w/Labrador, Radical Joy, Blue Penny

06/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records w/ Major Awards, Fur Trader

06/19 - Oakland, CA @ Eli’s Mile High Club w/ Curling, Foglamp

06/20 - Chico, CA @ Naked Lounge w/ Shooting Losers, D-VA

06/21 - Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn! w/ Collate, Big Top, Dan Maybe

06/22 - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Yacht Club w/ Scarves, Plash, Pyramid Scream

06/26 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground w/ The Taxpayers, Pigeon Pit

07/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Friends and Lovers w/ Hallelujah the Hills

07/19 - Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts w/ Bad Moves

08/08 - Pittsfield, MA @ Hot Plate Brewery w/ Friction Fit

08/09 - Holyoke, MA @ Toritown w/ Friction Fit

"A" Is For Abstract: The Complete Art History is out 6/6 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Pre-order it here.