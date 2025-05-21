Watch Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’s Propulsive Kimmel Performance

Early this year, Sharon Van Etten did something unusual for her: She put out an album created in full collaboration with her backing band. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory was great, infusing Van Etten's songs with some stylish new wave elements and a rousing rock 'n' roll kick. The material has also facilitated some rousing live performances that let her really lean into her rock 'n' roll showmanship. We saw it on Fallon back in February, and Tuesday night, we saw it once again on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Van Etten danced her way through a propulsive "Somethin’ Ain’t Right." Watch that performance below.