Rod Wave Arrested On Assault And Gun Charges

Yesterday, police in Fulton County, Georgia have arrested the bluesy, rap-adjacent Florida singer Rod Wave on 14 charges, including aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm. According to TMZ, Rod Wave, along with realtors and other associates, visited his home outside Atlanta last month after it has been burglarized. Police claim that Rod Wave got into a dispute with one of those associates and that he pulled out a gun and fired 14 shots.

According to police, nobody was injured during the shooting. Allegedly, 11 bullets hit Rod Wave's friend's Mercedes, another hit Rod Wave's own Rolls Royce, and another landed in the wall of the house. (The 14th bullet hasn't been recovered yet.) Police claim that Rod Wave, whose government name is Rodarius Green, tried to clean up his shell casings as he fled the scene. Charges include possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property in the second degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, tampering with evidence, simple assault, and conspiracy to commit a felony. According to police, those charges violate Rod Wave's

previous bond, for a 2020 battery incident. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Rod Wave's lawyers tell TMZ, "There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green." Rod Wave has faced previous legal issues, including a 2022 arrest for battery by strangulation, which was not prosecuted. Last Lap, his most recent album, came out in October 2024 and debuted at #2. Last month, his song "Sinners" appeared on the soundtrack of the Ryan Coogler film of the same title.