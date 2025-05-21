Former Girlpool Member Avery Tucker Shares Debut Solo Single “Big Drops”

The indie-pop duo Girlpool broke up in 2022 -- not long after releasing their final album Forgiveness -- saying they wanted to go their "separate ways as songwriters." Since then, Harmony Tividad released her full-length debut album Gossip under her first name, along with this year's single "Where Strangers Go." Now her former bandmate Avery Tucker has released his debut solo single too.

Tucker co-wrote "Big Drops" with fellow singer-songwriter Alaska Reid. He says in a press release that "'Big Drops' is a story about loving and losing someone who is finding themselves time and time again overtaken by the big drop." It begins as a simple, folksy song before crescendoing into something a little more intense and noisy: "I drink a little down in this empty house/ That's spinning now/ Am I free or am I weak without you baby?"

Watch Lilliya Scarlett's video for "Big Drops" below. (Incidentally, Harmony also has another new song called "Anything" coming out on June 3.)