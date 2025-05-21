Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Former Girlpool Member Avery Tucker Shares Debut Solo Single “Big Drops”

1:31 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

Petra Collins

The indie-pop duo Girlpool broke up in 2022 -- not long after releasing their final album Forgiveness -- saying they wanted to go their "separate ways as songwriters." Since then, Harmony Tividad released her full-length debut album Gossip under her first name, along with this year's single "Where Strangers Go." Now her former bandmate Avery Tucker has released his debut solo single too.

Tucker co-wrote "Big Drops" with fellow singer-songwriter Alaska Reid. He says in a press release that "'Big Drops' is a story about loving and losing someone who is finding themselves time and time again overtaken by the big drop." It begins as a simple, folksy song before crescendoing into something a little more intense and noisy: "I drink a little down in this empty house/ That's spinning now/ Am I free or am I weak without you baby?"

Watch Lilliya Scarlett's video for "Big Drops" below. (Incidentally, Harmony also has another new song called "Anything" coming out on June 3.)

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Angel Du$t – “DU$T”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Album Thoughts On The Future: Hear “I Miss The Way You Swim”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Voxtrot Announce First New Album In 19 Years: Hear “Fighting Back”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Philly Hardcore Rippers Commitment Share Debut Single “Hellraiser”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Merce Lemon & Fust – “Cup Of Loneliness” & “Choices” (George Jones Covers)

December 2, 2025
New Music

Flea Announces First Solo Album: Hear “A Plea”

December 2, 2025