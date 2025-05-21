Surusinghe – “Kinda Like That” (Feat. Kassie Krut)

The Philly art-pop band Palm broke up in 2023. By the time Palm ended, bandmates Eve Alpert and Kasra Kurt were already making weird music with their side project Kassie Krut. Along the way, they became a trio, adding the former Mothers/Body Meat member Matt Anderegg. Last year, Kassie Krut released their self-titled EP, one of the year's best. They were one of our favorite new bands of 2024 even though they were, strictly speaking, around way before then. Now, Kassie Krut are the guests on a new single from the Australian-born, London-based electronic producer Surusinghe.

The genre-agnostic Surusinghe has been on the ascent for the past few years, and she recently announced plans to release a new EP with the delightful title i can’t remember the name of this, but that’s ok. It's coming out next month on Dirty Hit's electronic imprint dh2. Surusinghe co-produced the new single "Kinda Like That" with London dance artist Cameo Blush. It's a twisty, jittery club jam with electroclash-style deadpan-chant vocals from Kasra Kurt. Its video is a glitchy digital-video collage. The first time I played it, I got a YouTube error partway through, and I spent at least a few second thinking that the era was just a postmodern stunt that was fully part of the video. It was not. Check it out below.

Surusinghe's i can’t remember the name of this, but that’s ok EP is out 6/20 on dh2.