Clifford Announce New Album Golden Caravan: Hear “Ink Blot” (Feat. Mei Semones)

Clifford, big dogs of Boston indie rock, are about a month away from the release of sophomore album Golden Caravan. They've tapped former Boston resident (and recent Artist To Watch) Mei Semones for the latest single. "Ink Blot" is squarely in the woozy grunge revival lane, but it embarks on some mathy adventures at times. Semones is in there on backing vocals, adding to the ambiance.

A statement from Clifford's Miles Chandler:

Sometimes I write a song mostly because I know it’ll be fun to play live, and “Ink Blot” is definitely that. It’s full of really fun stuff to play on the guitar, and I think the way we arranged it as a group plays to everyone’s strengths. Our friend Mei Semones, who we met through the music scene in Boston before she moved to NYC, heard us play the song at a show, and asked to add some vocal harmonies when we tracked it. Having collaborated with Mei before, I really love the way our voices blend, and I think her layers really add something magical to "Ink Blot."

Watch the "Ink Blot" video below along with closing track "Sugar Pill."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Trackstarr"

02 "C Song"

03 "Ink Blot"

04 "Gifthorse"

05 "Golden Caravan"

06 "Dearest One"

07 "U Look Like"

08 "Exaltation Forms"

09 "Sugar Pill"

Golden Caravan is out 7/25 via Sipsman. Pre-order it here.