The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando Finally Announces Memoir Rumors Of My Demise

At the beginning of this year, it was revealed that Evan Dando's long-delayed memoir Rumors Of My Demise would arrive on May 1, 2025, after initially being slated for a 2022 release. May 1 then came and went with no Dando memoir to show. But today, the Lemonheads bandleader has given the formal announcement that Rumors Of My Demise will hit US bookshelves on Oct. 7. It seems like it really is coming out this time!

Rumors Of My Demise -- I have to assume that title nods to the fact that, throughout the '90s and beyond, many thought he'd follow the tragic fate of Kurt Cobain -- is billed as a book that "spills the true story of his band’s tumultuous history and what it was like to be famous in the pre-internet days." Nowadays, he says he's off the hard drugs and living in South America with his new wife, so it seems like he's in a good place to reflect on that wild history.

You can pre-order Rumors Of My Demise here.