Madeline Kenney – “Scoop”

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Madeline Kenney's got a "Scoop" for us today, the latest single from the Bay Area artist's forthcoming Kiss From The Balcony. The hard-slapping drums add a great deal of oomph to this one, cohering with the song's dense, almost psychedelic harmonic core to create a wave of brisk melancholia. "I wanna curse the man/ I wanna curse the man I’ve never known," she begins. "I want another’s hand/ To grab my shoulder when I turn to go."

Kenney told us a bit about the song:

The original title was “Guitar Scoop Heart Flip” because of the guitar melodies and lyrical themes; I was thinking a lot about what is expected of a “cool girl”, how detachment is admired in modern relationships, and how the bathroom in a bar is a sacred space for girls (strangers!) to hold each other in their shared, odd, conditioned realities.

Don't skip this one. Watch the Jimmy Whispers-directed "Scoop" video below.

Kiss From The Balcony is out 7/18 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.