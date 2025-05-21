Kneecap Member Charged With Terror Offense For Displaying Hezbollah Flag At London Show

Since advocating for Palestine during their Coachella performance last month, Kneecap say they've been facing a "coordinated smear campaign.” Sharon Osbourne called for the revocation of their visas, concerts in Germany were canceled, and they parted ways with their booking agency. Old videos from the Northern Irish rap trio's concerts resurfaced, leading to member Mo Chara being charged with a terror offense today.

The clip was taken at Kneecap's show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in November 2024, and it allegedly shows Mo Chara wrapped in a Hezbollah flag and yelling, “Up Hamas! Up Hezbollah!” Hezbollah and Hamas are both deemed terrorist organization in the UK, and supporting them is illegal. After the government launched an investigation into the group, Kneecap made a statement denouncing Hamas and Hezbollah, and said the focus on their band is "a transparent effort to derail the real conversation" about the genocide in Gaza.

Mo Chara (real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) is due in court on June 18, per BBC. “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on Tuesday, April 22, of an online video from the event. An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorizing the above charge,” police said in a statement.

Last year, Kneecap released their second album Fine Art. They've been teasing a new song called "The Recap" featuring Mozey. Their live return is supposed to be Friday (May 23) at London's Wide Awake festival, which recently released a statement supporting them, writing:

After positive discussions with key stakeholders, Wide Awake Festival can confirm that, as planned, Kneecap will be performing at this year’s festival on Friday, 23rd May at Brockwell Park. Wide Awake Festival has a proud history of supporting the alternative music scene, and we look forward to staging another unforgettable event showcasing the very best emerging and established talent.

UPDATE: Kneecap have released a statement...

14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.

We deny this 'offence' and will vehemently defend ourselves.

This is political policing.

This is a carnival of distraction.

We are not the story. Genocide is.

As they profit from genocide, they use an 'anti-terror law' against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.

A charge not serious enough to even warrant their 'crown court', instead a court that doesn't have a jury. What's the objective? To restrict our ability to travel.

To prevent us speaking to young people across the world.

To silence voices of compassion.

To prosecute artists who dare speak out.

Instead of defending innocent people, or the principles of international law they claim to uphold, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine in Gaza, just as they did in Ireland for centuries. Then, like now, they claim justification.

The IDF units they arm and fly spy plane missions for are the real terrorists, the whole world can see it. WE STAND PROUDLY WITH THE PEOPLE.

YOU STAND COMPLICIT WITH THE WAR CRIMINALS.

WE ARE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY.

YOU ARE NOT.

WE WILL FIGHT YOU IN YOUR COURT.

WE WILL WIN.

FREE PALESTINE

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ4iC_Nslks/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJjk806M9G4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading