New Jersey Department Of Health Says Shakira Concertgoers May Have Been Exposed To Measles

In 2022, there was a viral meme about a lice outbreak at an Alex G show (that did not happen). However, this is very much real: The New Jersey Department Of Health (NJDOH) is warning Shakira concertgoers that they may have been exposed to measles.

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour stopped by East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium on May 15, and an out-of-state visitor in attendance was infected with measles. The NJDOH issued a statement yesterday (May 20) telling residents “to be aware of the symptoms of this highly contagious virus and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots.”

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. They can develop as late as June 6.

Meanwhile Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed last week that the measles vaccine was never fully safety tested. In October fans of the Connecticut jam band Goose were warned of possible bat exposure at a Chicago gig.