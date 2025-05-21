SZA Looking After Fans By Gifting Tickets, Confiscating Whippets

SZA is currently on a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, and her fans have been apparently too good of a time. The singer posted an Instagram Story yesterday (May 20) about how she had to confiscate whippets from a fan in an In-N-Out drive thru.

"literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture / video at the in n out drive through," she wrote. "Sad but if I can stop this shit for even a second imma try. Once again these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man."

Her care for her fans doesn't stop there. On Monday (May 12), she gave a fan a free ticket to her show as she was signing merchandise outside the venue in Massachusetts, and she even shouted him out on stage.

SZA also came to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, and other rappers advocating for Tony Lanez's release from prison after he shot her (Lanez was stabbed 14 times last week). SZA wrote in the comments of a post about the situation: "The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?"

Meanwhile, her Kendrick collab "Luther" recently broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for spending the most weeks spent at #1 among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women, and it's #1 again this week.



