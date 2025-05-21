Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

SZA Looking After Fans By Gifting Tickets, Confiscating Whippets

7:31 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

|Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

SZA is currently on a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, and her fans have been apparently too good of a time. The singer posted an Instagram Story yesterday (May 20) about how she had to confiscate whippets from a fan in an In-N-Out drive thru.

"literally talked a CHILD into throwing away his whippet drugs in exchange for a picture / video at the in n out drive through," she wrote. "Sad but if I can stop this shit for even a second imma try. Once again these drugs are clearly marketed to CHILDREN. Really need America to do better man."

Her care for her fans doesn't stop there. On Monday (May 12), she gave a fan a free ticket to her show as she was signing merchandise outside the venue in Massachusetts, and she even shouted him out on stage.

SZA also came to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, and other rappers advocating for Tony Lanez's release from prison after he shot her (Lanez was stabbed 14 times last week). SZA wrote in the comments of a post about the situation: "The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?"

Meanwhile, her Kendrick collab "Luther" recently broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for spending the most weeks spent at #1 among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women, and it's #1 again this week.

SZA is right!

[image or embed]

— Stereogum (@stereogum.bsky.social) May 21, 2025 at 9:35 AM


https://www.instagram.com/p/DJslZuINKkk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

SZA defends Megan Thee Stallion in new comment:

“The density !!!!! I'm actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that's proven to be a victim of assault ??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD ?” pic.twitter.com/BRhmDLoHYJ

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 2026 Field Of Vision Lineup And Forest Hills Shows

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Alex G’s Casually Sick Tonight Show Performance

December 2, 2025
News

Watch The Trailer For Mother Mary, Pop-Star Thriller Featuring Anne Hathaway And New Charli XCX Music

December 2, 2025
News

Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Lineup

December 2, 2025
News

Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Hits Back At Roger Waters With Pink Floyd Diss Shirt

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Snocaps Play Their First Shows In Chicago

December 2, 2025