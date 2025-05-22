Dead & Company Detail 60th Anniversary Shows At Golden Gate Park

The Grateful Dead turn 60 this year, and Dead & Company are celebrating with anniversary shows at Golden Gate Park. The shows will happen on the Polo Field from Aug. 1 to 3, and openers include Billy Strings, Sturgill Simpson, and Trey Anastasio Band.

Dead & Company just wrapped up an 18-date residency at Las Vegas' Sphere. The gigs were soft-announced earlier this week by the Mayor of San Francisco Daniel Lurie. "We have some really big news," he said in a video. "Dead & Co. Three shows. August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead. What better way to celebrate? We'll see you out here."

The current lineup consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, plus John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, former Allman Brothers member Oteil Burbridge, and Jay Lane. Find ticket information here. The band will also be releasing a massive box set next week. See the list of shows below.

08/01 - San Francisco, CA @ Polo Fields *

08/02 - San Francisco, CA @ Polo Fields ^

08/03 - San Francisco, CA @ Polo Fields #

* with Billy Strings

^ with Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson

# Trey Anastasio Band