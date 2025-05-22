Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album Find El Dorado Feat. Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher, & More: Hear Two Tracks

8:42 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

Paul Weller has announced a new covers album titled Find El Dorado. It features guests like Robert Plant and Noel Gallagher and takes on songs by Richie Havens, the Kinks, the Bee Gees, and more.

“These are songs I’ve carried with me for years,” Weller says. “They’ve taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them.” Find El Dorado also has collaborations with Hannah Peel, Declan O’Rourke, Seckou Keita, and Amelia Coburn. His renditions of the Guerrillas' “Lawdy Rolla” and Brian Protheroe’s "Pinball" are out now; listen below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=SVGJhrouOr0
https://youtube.com/watch?v=3cN9Sso8D-4

TRACKLIST:
01 "Handouts In The Rain" (Richie Havens)
02 "Small Town Talk" (Bobby Charles)
03 "El Dorado" (Eamon Friel)
04 "White Line Fever" (The Flying Burrito Brothers)
05 "One Last Cold Kiss" (Christy Moore)
06 "When You Are A King" (White Plains)
07 "Pinball" (Brian Protheroe)
08 "Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire" (Willie Griffin)
09 "I Started A Joke" (Bee Gees)
10 "Never The Same" (Lal and Mike Waterson)
11 "Lawdy Rolla" (The Guerrillas)
12 "Nobody’s Fool" (The Kinks)
13 "Journey" (Duncan Browne)
14 "Daltry Street" (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)
15 "Clive’s Song" (Hamish Imlach)

Find El Dorado is out 7/25 via Warner Records/Parlophone Records. Pre-order it here.

Dean Chalkley

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Angel Du$t – “DU$T”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Announces New Album Thoughts On The Future: Hear “I Miss The Way You Swim”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Voxtrot Announce First New Album In 19 Years: Hear “Fighting Back”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Philly Hardcore Rippers Commitment Share Debut Single “Hellraiser”

December 2, 2025
New Music

Merce Lemon & Fust – “Cup Of Loneliness” & “Choices” (George Jones Covers)

December 2, 2025
New Music

Flea Announces First Solo Album: Hear “A Plea”

December 2, 2025