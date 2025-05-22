Paul Weller Announces New Covers Album Find El Dorado Feat. Robert Plant, Noel Gallagher, & More: Hear Two Tracks

Paul Weller has announced a new covers album titled Find El Dorado. It features guests like Robert Plant and Noel Gallagher and takes on songs by Richie Havens, the Kinks, the Bee Gees, and more.

“These are songs I’ve carried with me for years,” Weller says. “They’ve taken on new shapes over time. And now felt like the moment to share them.” Find El Dorado also has collaborations with Hannah Peel, Declan O’Rourke, Seckou Keita, and Amelia Coburn. His renditions of the Guerrillas' “Lawdy Rolla” and Brian Protheroe’s "Pinball" are out now; listen below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=SVGJhrouOr0

https://youtube.com/watch?v=3cN9Sso8D-4

TRACKLIST:

01 "Handouts In The Rain" (Richie Havens)

02 "Small Town Talk" (Bobby Charles)

03 "El Dorado" (Eamon Friel)

04 "White Line Fever" (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

05 "One Last Cold Kiss" (Christy Moore)

06 "When You Are A King" (White Plains)

07 "Pinball" (Brian Protheroe)

08 "Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire" (Willie Griffin)

09 "I Started A Joke" (Bee Gees)

10 "Never The Same" (Lal and Mike Waterson)

11 "Lawdy Rolla" (The Guerrillas)

12 "Nobody’s Fool" (The Kinks)

13 "Journey" (Duncan Browne)

14 "Daltry Street" (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

15 "Clive’s Song" (Hamish Imlach)

Find El Dorado is out 7/25 via Warner Records/Parlophone Records. Pre-order it here.