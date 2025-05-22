Skip to Content
News

Samia Debuts New Songs And Covers Waxahatchee At Portland Tour Opener

8:55 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

Last month, Samia's exquisite Bloodless was our Album Of The Week. Last night (May 20) the indie singer-songwriter kicked off her tour and gave live debuts to the tracks and covered Waxatachee.

At Portland House of Music, Samia played "Fair Game," "Carousel," "Spine Oil," "Craziest Person," "North Poles," and "Pants" live for the first time, and "Lizard" for the first time with a full band. For VIP soundcheck, she performed Waxatchee's MJ Lenderman collab "Right Back To It." And she sang Wilco's "Heavy Metal Drummer" in a newly released Trackstar performance. Watch clips below.

@samiatheband

right back to it cover w @Darryl Rahn by @Alex K

♬ original sound - samia
@trackstarpresents

@samia performs “Heavy Metal Drummer” by Wilco

♬ original sound - Track Star Presents



