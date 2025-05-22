Skip to Content
News

Watch Bad Bunny In Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing Trailer Starring Austin Butler & Zoë Kravitz

9:39 PM EDT on May 21, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

|Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pop stars loving acting at the moment. Charli XCX starred in the new season of Overcompensating and the Weeknd's new film Hurry Up Tomorrow just hit theaters. Now, Bad Bunny is joining Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz for Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming movie Caught Stealing.

The trailer came out today, revealing Bad Bunny's role as a Puerto Rican gangster. In one scene, he waves a gun before Butler and threatens, “Either I get what I want or my pistol talks for me." The synopsis reads, "Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson [played by Butler] unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a struggle for survival in the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City. He is forced to navigate a world he never imagined."

The other week Bad Bunny made Billboard chart history when his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos returned to the #1 spot and Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA debuted at #2, making it the first time America’s top two albums were Spanish-language.

Watch the trailer below.

Caught Stealing hits theaters 8/29.

