It finally happened. I finally heard someone say the name "yeule" out loud, which means I finally know how it's pronounced. (It's just like "yool." That's what I figured, but I was second-guessing myself.) The new season of Everybody's Live, John Mulaney's utterly insane live Netflix talk show, is drawing to a close, and its penultimate episode happened last night. Once again, Mulaney and his music bookers pulled off something special, bringing us the first televised performance from Singaporean pop experimentalist yeule. It was awesome.

Last night's episode had some fun with the idea that beloved character actor Richard Kind, currently working as the Everybody's Live announcer and all-purpose sidekick, is a big fan of yeule. During Mulaney's monologue, he mentioned that Richard Kind knows yeule, and Kind yelled his response: "I love yeule! They rock! You know what? They make me wanna smoke weed soaked in formaldehyde and then fuckin' dance!" Later on, the Renée Goldberry, star of Girls5Eva and Hamilton, did an extended musical number as Mrs. T, Mr. T's disgruntled ex-wife. It went on for a very long time, and when it was over, Kind asked, "Was that yeule?" I tell you what, this show is a delight.

Near the end of the episode, Mulaney introduced yeule, and they performed "Skullcrusher," the lead single from their upcoming LP Evangelic Girl Is A Gun. It did indeed rock. The performance opened with yeule bent over backwards on a dirtbike that was suspended from the ceiling in what appeared to be an HR Giger-esque art installation. Dry ice steam and black vinyl tubes were everywhere. yeule had two backup dancers and a barely-audible guitarist and drummer, and they looked cool as fuck. It's incredibly cool to see way-out music presented with that kind of theatricality. You can watch the full episode here and/or out a clip of the yeule performance below.

The theme of last night's Everybody's Live episode was "Is Uber Good?" The guests were Amy Sedaris, Sigourney Weaver, Natasha Lyonne, and LA transit expert Alissa Walker. Peter Gallagher made an appearance as John Mulaney's future self, there to warn him not to fight three 14-year-old boys on next week's episode. Everybody's Live has been building up to that finale for a while; Mulaney insists that he will seriously do physical battle with these three kids on live television during next week's episode, which will also feature musical guests Sleater-Kinney. The world is an amazing place. yeule's Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 on Ninja Tune.