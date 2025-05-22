Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch yeule Pull Off Serious Pop-Star Moves In Their TV Debut On John Mulaney’s Everybody’s Live

9:27 AM EDT on May 22, 2025

Adam Rose/Netflix

|Adam Rose/Netflix

It finally happened. I finally heard someone say the name "yeule" out loud, which means I finally know how it's pronounced. (It's just like "yool." That's what I figured, but I was second-guessing myself.) The new season of Everybody's Live, John Mulaney's utterly insane live Netflix talk show, is drawing to a close, and its penultimate episode happened last night. Once again, Mulaney and his music bookers pulled off something special, bringing us the first televised performance from Singaporean pop experimentalist yeule. It was awesome.

Last night's episode had some fun with the idea that beloved character actor Richard Kind, currently working as the Everybody's Live announcer and all-purpose sidekick, is a big fan of yeule. During Mulaney's monologue, he mentioned that Richard Kind knows yeule, and Kind yelled his response: "I love yeule! They rock! You know what? They make me wanna smoke weed soaked in formaldehyde and then fuckin' dance!" Later on, the Renée Goldberry, star of Girls5Eva and Hamilton, did an extended musical number as Mrs. T, Mr. T's disgruntled ex-wife. It went on for a very long time, and when it was over, Kind asked, "Was that yeule?" I tell you what, this show is a delight.

Near the end of the episode, Mulaney introduced yeule, and they performed "Skullcrusher," the lead single from their upcoming LP Evangelic Girl Is A Gun. It did indeed rock. The performance opened with yeule bent over backwards on a dirtbike that was suspended from the ceiling in what appeared to be an HR Giger-esque art installation. Dry ice steam and black vinyl tubes were everywhere. yeule had two backup dancers and a barely-audible guitarist and drummer, and they looked cool as fuck. It's incredibly cool to see way-out music presented with that kind of theatricality. You can watch the full episode here and/or out a clip of the yeule performance below.

The theme of last night's Everybody's Live episode was "Is Uber Good?" The guests were Amy Sedaris, Sigourney Weaver, Natasha Lyonne, and LA transit expert Alissa Walker. Peter Gallagher made an appearance as John Mulaney's future self, there to warn him not to fight three 14-year-old boys on next week's episode. Everybody's Live has been building up to that finale for a while; Mulaney insists that he will seriously do physical battle with these three kids on live television during next week's episode, which will also feature musical guests Sleater-Kinney. The world is an amazing place. yeule's Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 on Ninja Tune.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 2026 Field Of Vision Lineup And Forest Hills Shows

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Alex G’s Casually Sick Tonight Show Performance

December 2, 2025
News

Watch The Trailer For Mother Mary, Pop-Star Thriller Featuring Anne Hathaway And New Charli XCX Music

December 2, 2025
News

Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Lineup

December 2, 2025
News

Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Hits Back At Roger Waters With Pink Floyd Diss Shirt

December 2, 2025
News

Watch Snocaps Play Their First Shows In Chicago

December 2, 2025