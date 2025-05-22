Forth Wanderers Announce New Album The Longer This Goes On: Hear “7 Months”

Forth Wanderers shocked our corner of the world this week when, out of nowhere, they dropped their first song in seven years. “To Know Me/To Love Me” was the New Jersey band's first piece of new music since their 2018 self-titled album, though when it arrived on Bandcamp, Forth Wanderers didn't offer any additional details. Today, they've announced their new album The Longer This Goes On, which is out in July. Another single called "7 Months" is out now.

In the summer of 2021, Forth Wanderers guitarist Ben Guterl and vocalist Ava Trilling met up for coffee, the first time they'd seen each other since the band's hiatus. When Guterl finally asked Trilling if she'd be up for making music again (she wrote a Vice essay about her relationship with touring in 2019), she agreed, the time spent away releiving some of the pressure she'd felt as a part of the band prior.

However, Forth Wanderers claim that this isn't a full comeback. They might not tour again. They might break up again right after this. But even if that's the case, The Longer This Goes On is shaping up to make that long wait worth it. "7 Months" is upbeat and playful, a rattling, jazzy snare pattering in the background as Trilling's vocals and Guterl's guitar licks glide over it. It's sounding fantastic so far, and you can check it out below, along with the full album tracklist.

<a href="https://forthwanderers.bandcamp.com/album/the-longer-this-goes-on">The Longer This Goes On by Forth Wanderers</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "To Know Me/To Love Me"

02 "Call You Back"

03 "Honey"

04 "7 Months"

05 "Spit"

06 "Springboard"

07 "Make Me"

08 "Barnard"

09 "Bluff"

10 "Don't Go Looking"

The Longer This Goes On is out 7/18 via Sub Pop.