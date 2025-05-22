Skip to Content
Richard Ashcroft Shares “Lover,” First New Song In Seven Years

10:37 AM EDT on May 22, 2025

It's been seven years since Richard Ashcroft last put out music of his own, though he hasn't been totally absent. In 2019, the Verve frontman finally won back the rights to "Bitter Sweet Symphony" from the Rolling Stones, and a few years later he reenacted the song's video for a Sky Sports F1 promo. It's been reported that Ashcroft will open for Oasis on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates, and he'll have some new music to play while he's at it: Today he's back with a new single called "Lover."

I guess Ashcroft feels OK using prominent samples now that the whole "Bitter Sweet Symphony" debacle has been put to rest. "Lover" samples English singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading's 1976 UK hit "Love And Affection," a song Ashcroft has loved for a long time. According to a press release Armatrading heard "Lover" and gave Ashcroft her blessing to release the song. The song is honestly pretty wacky-sounding, with a loud, wobbly bass and some finger-snapped percussion, but maybe it'll make more sense in those stadiums Oasis are playing. Check out the music video below.

