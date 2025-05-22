Isabella Lovestory Announces New Album Vanity: Hear “Gorgeous”

The Honduran-born, Montreal-based pop mutant Isabella Lovestory cites Lady Gaga and Kim Gordon as influences, and she pushed reggaeton into freaky places on her 2022 debut album Amor Hardcore. Since then, she's written for K-pop stars LE SSERAFIM and cranked out a steady stream of one-off singles. Thus far this year, she's released "Telenovela" and the TAICHU collab "Putita Boutique," and she's appeared on DJ Python's "Besos Robados" and on the Shygirl/PinkPantheress team-up "True Religion." Now, Lovestory is ready to announce that her sophomore LP Vanity is coming next month, and she's got a new single out today.

Isabella Lovestory always says cool things about her own music. Here's how she describes her new album in a press release:

Vanity has a metallic analog vibe: a robotic funeral. Ghost In The Shell mixed with a pop-y ultra-feminine sound. Shiny yet rusty, fancy yet trashy, like ancient encrusted diamonds. Thematically this album explores fragility, how easily a mirror shatters, but it also explores the indestructible and eternal essence of beauty. I don't mind when things break, I like to collect the pieces and create something new.

She's got my attention. On her new Chicken-produced single "Gorgeous," Isabella Lovestory flips between English and Spanish to talk about how hot she is, and the track has some of the same sleek trashiness as some of my favorite early-'00s rap records. Jim Alexander directed the song's video, and Lovestory says, "I wanted the video to feel timeless and elegant, not tied to any specific aesthetic. What does being gorgeous even mean? To me it might mean a dusty car garage, a stray cat, or hot pink acrylics. Tarkovsky vibes." Check it out below.

Vanity is out 6/27 on Giant Music.