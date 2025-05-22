For more than a decade now, the LA-based artist Lorely Rodriguez has been making extremely cool left-field pop music under her Empress Of alias. Rodriguez released her album For Your Consideration last year, and she'll open a bunch of North American dates on Lorde's Ultrasound tour later in the year. Today, Empress Of drops a new track called "Little Secret" on the soundtrack of the AppleTV+ Edith Wharton adaptation The Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel, and its first season aired in 2023. Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa served as executive producer of its soundtrack, which featured tracks from Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Gracie Abrams, and Warpaint, among others. Now, Mozgawa is back at work on the soundtrack for the second season. It features contributions from Madi Diaz, Suki Waterhouse, Kacy Hill, Emily Kokal, and others. The double-disc soundtrack album also has the show's score, from the duo AVAWAVES.

Empress Of wrote the new song "Little Secret" with Stella Mozgawa, and it's a glossy alt-pop jam with a mocking la-la-la refrain and some big, crunchy synths and drums. Below, check out "Little Secret," the trailer for The Buccaneers season two, and the soundtrack album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1:

01 Emily Kokal - "North American Scum (Chloé Caillet Remix)" (Feat. Miya Folick)

02 Empress Of - "Little Secret"

03 Kacy Hill - "Chasing After You"

04 Suki Waterhouse - "Featherweight"

05 Jade Bird - "Can’t Forget"

06 Madi Diaz - "Something To Burn"

07 Holly Humberstone - "Miss You To Death"

08 BEKA - "Worry"

09 Jana Diab - "Never The Same"

10 Emily Kokal - "What Would We Do"

11 Emily Kokal - "2U"

Disc 2:

01 AVAWAVES - "Wedding"

02 AVAWAVES - "Aunt Nell"

03 AVAWAVES - "Lizzy"

04 AVAWAVES - "Affairs"

05 AVAWAVES - "The Institution"

06 AVAWAVES - "To Have A Voice"

The second season of The Buccaneers begins 6/18 on Apple TV+. The soundtrack album is out 6/18 on Apple/Interscope.