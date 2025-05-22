Eades – “Backwards”

The drums draw you in immediately. "Backwards," the latest single from Leeds band Eades' new album Final Sirens Call, begins with a skittering backbeat that keeps the song feeling brisk and lively all throughout its four minutes. It becomes the foundation for a very British sort of pop-rock song that feels like a modern spin on that post-Britpop, post-OK Computer class of bands circa Y2K — your Doves, Travis, Coldplay lot — but maybe there's some actual Britpop in there too? Either way, though I wouldn't describe it as retro, there's a classic quality to it, especially when that jaunty piano enters into the dreamy finale. "Standing on ice/ Bending over backwards/ I'm somebody else/ Every night/ Waiting on my last words," Tom O'Reilly sings on the chorus.

O’Reilly explains:

"Backwards" is about changing yourself for people you might not even like, walking on egg shells around people that have a darkness to them. It began as a sort of 90s inspired wire rip off, which we did all love dearly, but we later decided to disassemble and rebuild it as something much more authentic to our current influences and where we’re at as a band.

Hear "Backwards" below along with prior Eades single "Did You Read The News?"

Final Sirens Call is out 9/18 via Breakfast Records.