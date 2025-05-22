deary – “I Still Think About You”

UK shoegazers deary -- formerly a duo, now a trio -- first landed on our radar last year, when they released their lovely Aurelia EP, which they recorded with help from Slowdive's Simon Scott. Next month, deary will follow that EP with a new two-song 7" single. The A-side is "I Still Think About You," a gorgeously dreamy reverie that's been part of the band's live show since they first started. They just never got around to releasing it before now. The B-side is the group's cover of Sade's 1992 classic "No Ordinary Love." We still have to wait a while to hear that cover, but "I Still Think About You" is out now.

"I Still Think About You" is a hazy sigh of a song that deary wrote three years ago, before they'd released any music. It works as a wave of wispy voices and gossamer synths, and I kind of wish I could crawl inside the record and take a nap. It's the first deary track to feature the group's new drummer Harry Catchpole. Singer Dottie Cockram says, "We wanted to capture the purity of wanting to see someone again, hoping they appear around the corner, or in your local park or pub, without any form of doubt that creeps into one’s mind as we grow older. We enjoyed exploring and challenging ourselves to achieve a softer and uplifting narrative -- it’s possibly the most joyful thing we’ve ever written." Check out the song's Limb-directed video below.

The "I Still Think About You" b/w "No Ordinary Love" single is out 6/27 on Sonic Cathedral.