Pulp – “Got To Have Love”

Today just got a whole lot better because we just got a new motherfucking Pulp song. Next month, the reunited Britpop overlords will release More, their first new album in 24 years. The band recorded More with producer James Ford, and it's dedicated to the memory of their late bassist Steve Mackey. We've already heard the album opener "Spike Island," and it's great. Today (the 30th anniversary of the release of "Common People") Pulp share the swirling, disco-infused single "Got To Have Love," which might be even better.

"Got To Have Love," which Pulp debuted at a Brooklyn show last year, goes crazy. It's Pulp at their most grandiose and melodramatic, with rushing drums and swooping strings and wailing backing vocals. While the music explodes all around him, Jarvis Cocker intones theatrical but serious lyrics about the importance of understanding and embracing love, the only thing that can give your life any meaning: "Without love, you're just making a fool of yourself! Without love, you're just jerking off inside someone else!"

Jarvis Cocker describes the song as "a slightly hysterical song that tries to talk about love as I see it now." Allow him to continue:

Love is a word I was unable to say until I was approaching 40. I listened to love songs all the time but couldn’t use the word in real life. The words to this song are me having a word with myself about this state of affairs. I gave myself a real talking-to. I have now learnt how to say it whilst keeping a straight face. You’ve got to have love. Oh yes you have.

Cocker put together the "Got To Have Love" video, using footage of Northern soul dancers from Tony Palmer's 1977 documentary The Wigan Casino. He says, "I love dancing -- and this is the best footage of dancing I’ve ever seen. I first saw it in Mark Leckey’s 'Florucci Made Me Hardcore' video." Check it out below.

More is out 6/6 on Rough Trade.