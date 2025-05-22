Taylor Swift No Longer Subpoenaed In Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Case

Two weeks ago Taylor Swift was subpoenaed to testify in her longtime friend Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, the director of her movie It Ends With Us. Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and a supposed online smear campaign waged against Lively after the harassment allegations came out. Confirming the subpoena, a rep for Swift noted that she "never set foot on the set of this movie, was not privy to its creation in any way, "and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history." She did, however, hang out with Blake Lively during the making of the movie; the photo above shows them together at the Super Bowl in February 2024.

It seems Swift is getting out of this one. Baldoni's team, which was responsible for subpoenaing Swift, has dropped the subpoena, People reports. A rep for Lively tells the mag that they're "pleased" that Baldoni's side have "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm." Team Lively's statement continues:

We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process. The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one. Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.

Just last night on Everybody's Live, John Mulaney asked his future self (Peter Gallagher) what happens in the Baldoni case: "Did Blake really tell Taylor, 'You gotta stick up for me'?" I guess we'll never know.

John Mulaney meets his future self who looks a LOT like Peter Gallagher. #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/a6FJ3xHohc — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2025

In other Swift news, Page Six is reporting a rumor that Shamrock Capital, which bought the master recordings for her first six albums from Scooter Braun (sparking all those vengeful Taylor's Version re-recordings), is interested in selling them back to Swift, and Braun is reportedly encouraging them to do it. That would be great news because maybe then all the Swift playlists on the streaming services would swap the originals back in. Ain't nobody want to hear "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" instead of the original.