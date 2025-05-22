Avant Gardner Split With CEO After Botched Brooklyn Mirage Opening

Brooklyn Mirage was supposed to reopen May 1, but things aren't going as planned. In December the East Williamsburg music venue announced major renovations, hoping to fix their not-great reputation, especially after two men left separate shows there and were later found dead in the nearby creek in 2023. But the reopening weekend was canceled, and then so was the weekend after that, and the one after that. Now, the CEO of its parent company Avant Gardner is no longer with the company, according to an email sent to employees.

Josh Wyatt only joined Avant Gardner last October. The company's non-executive Chairman of the Board Gary Richards will take over in the interim. Here's what the email stated, per a screenshot from Reddit:

Dear Avant Gardner Team, I am communicating to you all today to share some important information. As always, do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have. Effective immediately, Josh Wyatt is no longer with Avant Gardner. We appreciate Josh for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. In the interim, Gary Richards, our non-executive Chairman of the Board, will be managing day-to-day operations for Avant Gardner. He will be supported by the key members of our leadership team. This team includes: • Geraldine Clerfe, Director of People and Culture

• Alec Ifshin, Vice President of Finance Faisal Lateef, General Counsel

• Jermaine Santiago, Director of Operations Kenny Schachter, Director of Programming & Partnerships

• Stephen Wyker, Chief Technical Officer

The news was confirmed by Billboard. The cancelation of the first reopening weekend happened just hours before the event while fans were lined up outside for DJ Sara Landry. The venue failed to meet the final inspection deadline, and there were videos circulating online of construction workers still hammering away at the structure, which looked nowhere close to done, just days before.