Young Fathers Scoring 28 Years Later

Since the release of their 2023 album Heavy Heavy, Young Fathers were nominated for a Mercury Prize and contributed to the Ceasefire benefit EP to help Gaza. Today, the hip-hop group announced they're scoring the forthcoming post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later.

28 Years Later, arriving next month, is the sequel to 2007's 28 Weeks Later. It's directed by Danny Boyle and stars Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Here's the synopsis:

It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped from a biological weapons laboratory. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amid the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected, but other survivors as well.

Hildur Guđnadóttir was previously slated to score the movie, but it looks like plans have changed. Check out the trailer below.

28 Years Later hits theaters 6/20.