Wet Leg – “CPR”

Wet Leg begin their new single "CPR" by jumping off a cliff and wondering, "Is it love or suicide?" The droll British indie rock crew announced their new album moisturizer last month and released the lead single “catch these fists,” and "CPR" is another snarky preview.

"CPR" is an unorthodox, melodramatic love anthem that asks for a kiss by requesting CPR and calls the cops claiming being in love is an emergency. It comes with a music video directed by the band of them cruising down an endless road and headbanging, which is probably the ideal way to listen to the song. Check it out below.

moisturizer is out 7/11 via Domino.