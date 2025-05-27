Foxwarren – “Deadhead”

In just a few days, Foxwarren release their aptly titled sophomore effort 2. So far the group led by Andy Shauf has shared "Listen2me" and "Yvonne," and now they're back with a final taste with "Deadhead."

About "Deadhead," the band says, “To all the deadheads, we say 'don't stop dancing.'” The timing is pretty good, considering Dead & Company just announced anniversary shows to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead.

The song comes with a zany music directed by Joe Cappa, who explains, “I bought a bunch of wigs and medieval costumes and sort of came up with the premise of the video as I was dressing the puppets. When I put the blonde wig and mustache on the main character it really spoke to me. Those legs on the flute playing baby are my 10 month old son’s.”

Watch below.

2 is out 5/30 via Anti-.