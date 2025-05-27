Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Foxwarren – “Deadhead”

9:18 AM EDT on May 27, 2025

Landon Johnson

In just a few days, Foxwarren release their aptly titled sophomore effort 2. So far the group led by Andy Shauf has shared "Listen2me" and "Yvonne," and now they're back with a final taste with "Deadhead."

About "Deadhead," the band says, “To all the deadheads, we say 'don't stop dancing.'” The timing is pretty good, considering Dead & Company just announced anniversary shows to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead.

The song comes with a zany music directed by Joe Cappa, who explains, “I bought a bunch of wigs and medieval costumes and sort of came up with the premise of the video as I was dressing the puppets. When I put the blonde wig and mustache on the main character it really spoke to me. Those legs on the flute playing baby are my 10 month old son’s.”

Watch below.

2 is out 5/30 via Anti-.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Reid – “rebirth”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Rubber Band Gun & Joey Joesph Announce New Collab Album ROAM BABY ROAM: Hear “The Longest Party”

December 5, 2025
New Music

Fucked Up Release Year Of The Goat A Week Early

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jawnino & Surf Gang Share Collaborative Project amnesia

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jordan Raf & Shallowater – “From My Wings”

December 5, 2025