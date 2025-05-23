Saint Etienne Announce Final Album International: Hear “Glad”

Saint Etienne released their most recent LP The Night just last December. Today the British indie-pop trio have already announced its follow-up, though under slightly bittersweet circumstances: International, out this September, will also be their last. Lead single "Glad" is out now.

Saint Etienne aren't fully breaking up, per se, but after over 30 years together they decided International was a good opportunity to go out on a bang. The record also features collaborations with Erol Alkan, Vince Clarke, Nick Heyward, Orbital's Paul Hartnoll, and Tim Powell of Xenomania.

“Glad,” which was co-written and co-produced by Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers, also features a guest performance from Doves guitarist Jimi Goodwin. Saint Etienne's Sarah Cracknell says in a press release: "We asked Tom if he had any songs in progress that might suit Saint Etienne and he sent a backing track that he’d been working on with Jez from Doves. We fell in love with it straight away and the top line melody and words for ‘Glad' came easy."

Aside from being on the album, Saint Etienne are also releasing "Glad" as part of a special pressed-to-order, CD-only EP with three additional songs that aren't on the full record; you can see details for that and listen to "Glad" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Glad"

02 "Dancing Heart"

03 "The Go-Betweens"

04 "Sweet Melodies"

05 "Save It For A Rainy Day"

06 "Fade"

07 "Brand New Me"

08 "Take Me To The Pilot"

09 "Two Lovers"

10 "Why Are You Calling"

11 "He’s Gone"

12 "The Last Time"

International is out 9/5 via Heavenly.