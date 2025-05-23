Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts – “Talkin To The Trees”

Neil Young has a brand-new band. At last year's Farm Aid, Young introduced his new backing band the Chrome Hearts, with Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Micah Nelson on guitar, Corey McCormick on bass, and Anthony LoGerfo on drums. Young and his Chrome Hearts are doing some heavy touring in the months ahead, including headlining spots at Glastonbury and at the 40th Farm Aid. Next month, the Chrome Hearts will release Talkin To The Trees, their debut album. (It feels ridiculous to refer to anything that 79-year-old Neil Young does in 2025 as a "debut album," but that's what it is.) Today, we get to hear the title track.

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts have already shared "Big Change" and "Let's Roll Again," two of the tracks that'll appear on Talkin To The Trees. The album's title track, out today, is softer and folkier than those tracks, and its recording is slightly muddy and shaggy. It sure sounds like the band played it live in studio. It's unsurprisingly invested in the environment, but it's not a polemic. Instead, it's got Young singing about living out his later years. He sings of shopping at a farmer's market, thinking about his old peer Bob Dylan, and "waitin' around for the world to change." Young's harmonica and Spooner Oldham's organ get into some nice interplay. Listen below.

Talkin To The Trees is out 6/12 on the Other Shoe/Reprise. Earlier this week, Neil Young shared a message of support for Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift after Donald Trump's attacks against them.