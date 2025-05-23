David Byrne Performs At Daughter’s Wedding To SubwayTakes Creator

If you've spent enough time on TikTok or Instagram Reels, you've probably heard the phrase, "So what's your take?" spoken over the rumble of a subway train. SubwayTakes is probably one of the most popular tiny-microphone, man-on-the-street style interview series right now, and turns out the guy who created it -- not the host who does the interviewing, that's a different guy -- is, as of this month, a son-in-law to David Byrne. This guy got to have the Talking Heads guy sing at his wedding.

Andrew Kuo and Malu Byrne tied the knot during a 20-guest backyard wedding on May 2 at their home in Ghent, New York. David Byrne officiated the wedding and also sang the Fear Of Music cut "Heaven" as his daughter walked down the aisle. About six months before the ceremony -- according to a very sweet feature in the New York Times -- Kuo asked the elder Byrne for his blessing, shaking off his nerves and bringing over a pink pineapple as a friendly gesture. “He did grill me, to be clear, he definitely grilled me,” Kuo told the Times. “He’s ordinarily a pretty chill guy, but he really went into full dad mode: ‘How are you going to take care of the family? What are your future plans?’ Like really old school.”

David agreed that he went dad mode: “I obviously said yes, but I also asked a lot of pointed questions. I was amazed at how much of an old-fashioned dad I am. My care for Malu suddenly came pouring out. Andrew passed with flying colors.” They got engaged the day after Christmas. Neither the couple nor Byrne have shared much about the wedding on social media, but you can see the photos and read the interviews here.