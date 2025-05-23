Skip to Content
AG Club – “Again”

10:28 AM EDT on May 23, 2025

AG Club, the Bay Area collective led by rappers Jody Fontaine and Baby Boy, broke out last year with the joyous and inventive mixtape Brodie World. Today, they're back with a supremely summery new single called "Again." It's a laid-back blissout. Fontaine and Baby Boy get casually flirty, while producers Beach Noise, UV Killin Em, and Gray Toomey fuse hazy keyboards with rushing drum programming. Check it out below.

"Again" soundtracks a new New Balance ad, and the members of AG Club star in it.

Read out recent AG Club interview here.

