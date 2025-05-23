Stream HiTech’s Euphoric Detroit Ghettotech Mixtape Honeypaqq Vol. 1

The distinctly regional dance-music subgenre known as ghettotech has been an underground phenomenon in Detroit for decades -- a hyper-local fusion of raunchy club-rap and skittery techno. Every once in a long while, Detroit ghettotech threatens to cross over into the rest of the world. Two decades ago, genre pioneer DJ Assault took his ultra-horny chants to America's hipster dance parties. Now the trio known as HiTech is bringing the sound to a different generation of kids, and their sets at festivals like Coachella have reportedly been revelations. Today, HiTech drop their new mixtape Honeypaqq Vol. 1, and it's a lot of fun.

Last year, HiTech impressed us with "Shadowrealm," their collab with Detroit rapper Zelooperz. That song makes an appearance on Honeypaqq Vol. 1, and the tape also includes collaborations with artists like Debby Friday and NaKel Smith. It also has a 34-second skit with the title "Eager Saucy Black Man At Zorba's Meets Busty Uninterested Lady Via Phone Call." With Memorial Day weekend looming, the group's joyously fizzy high-BPM jams are hitting just right. If you're in the market for songs with titles like "Take Yo Panties Off" and "Freak In Full Effeck," then I encourage you to check the mixtape out below.

Honeypaqq Vol. 1 is out now on Loma Vista/Concord.