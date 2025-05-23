Cerrone & Christine And The Queens – “Catching Feelings”

Last year, the French artist Rahim Redcar released two albums. First, there was the 20-track colossus PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which Redcar released under his Christine And The Queens stage name. A few months later, Redcar followed that LP with Hopecore, released under his personal name. Now, Redcar has brought back the Christine And The Queens name for an awesome new collaboration with the Italo-disco pioneer Cerrone.

Marc Cerrone is actually French, not Italian, though his parents were Italian immigrants. In the late '70s, however, Cerrone emerged as a master of the icy, pulsing, synthetic dance sound known as Italo-disco. Cerrone's 1977 epic "Supernature" is an absolute dancefloor classic that continues to show up in movie soundtracks all the time, most memorably in the wild dance-performance intro of Gaspar Noé's Climax. Last year, Cerrone and Christine And The Queens both participated in the Paris festivities, with "Supernature" playing during the Olympic Opening Ceremony and Christine performing at the Paralympic Opening Ceremony. That's led to a collaboration between the two artists, who have a new single out today.

Cerrone and Christine And The Queens reportedly made a four-track EP together, and the first of its tracks is out today. "Catching Feelings" is a pulsing, shimmering club-jam that hits hard right away. It easily could've come out in the early '80s, which somehow makes it feel more contemporary, not less. Christine And The Queens directed the track's dance-heavy video; check it out below.

"Catching Feelings" is out now on Malligator Préférence/Because Music.