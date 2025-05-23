Billy Joel Cancels All Concerts Due To Brain Condition

Following his historic MSG residency, 76-year-old Billy Joel has still kept himself busy with quite a few stadium shows in the past few months. He was supposed to embark on another US/UK tour this year, but now all of those dates have been canceled due to Joel's recent normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis. Also called NPH, it's when cerebrospinal fluid builds up in your skull and presses on your brain.

A statement from Joel's team says that he's undergoing physical therapy. It reads:

Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.

Here are the list of canceled tour dates:

TBD - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

07/05/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

07/18/25 - Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/08/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/21/25 - Queens, NY @ Citi Field

09/05/25 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/20/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

10/04/25 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

10/18/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Superdome

11/01/25 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

11/15/25 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

03/14/26 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

04/10/26 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

05/22/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

06/06/26 - Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield

06/20/26 - Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

07/03/26 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium