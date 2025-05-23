Skip to Content
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

5:31 PM EDT on May 23, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

It’s New Music Friday. Don’t forget to search YouTube for “song.”

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
Thin White Duck
Score: 25 | May 21st

Remember what Massive Attack said. This is not the story. Gaza is the story. Don't let them distract you. They are going to keep trying.

Posted in: Kneecap Member Charged With Terror Offense For Displaying Hezbollah Flag At London Show
#9 
clichetobelieve
Score: 26 | May 16th

I fucking hate this guy but his use of punctuation always makes me laugh. Why the fuck is PRUNE in quotes? So we don’t assume he literally thinks Bruce is a prune?

Posted in: Donald Trump Targets Bruce Springsteen & Taylor Swift In Online Statements
#8 
Virgindog
Score: 27 | May 21st

My son loved Dookie when it came out. He was 8 and I took him to see Green Day in a hockey arena. He had been to family friendly folk festivals and whatnot, but this was his first real concert.

Everyone was on their feet so I had him stand on the arm of the seat and held on so he wouldn't fall off as he bounced up and down. During the third song, he turned to me and said, "Dad, this is the first concert I've been to that actually rocks!"

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: Green Day's "Longview"
#7 
log
Score: 27 | May 16th

Why can't he put the coins in a brick with a question mark that gives me the coin when I jump up and punch it like a normal person?

Posted in: Thom Yorke Wants You To Go Find His Buried Coins
#6 
SevenEight
Score: 28 | May 16th

I see that Historically Unpopular Donald Trump goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about two of the Most Popular American Musicians of All Time.

Posted in: Donald Trump Targets Bruce Springsteen & Taylor Swift In Online Statements
#5 
Thin White Duck
Score: 31 | May 20th

Important to connect this to the larger manosphere anti-woke position that men are currently being persecuted by women on a large scale. That's where the conservative politician comes into play. That's where abusers like Kodak Black come into play. That's where misogynists (and alleged abusers) like Drake come into play. That's where conservative misogynist alleged abuser conspiracy theorists like Ye come into play.

Posted in: Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claims Tory Lanez Didn't Shoot Her As Drake, Popcaan, Florida Congresswoman Call For Pardon
#4 
generic orange soda
Score: 34 | May 16th

While we're on the subject of gender: I think it's good for people to explore non-traditional gender even if they wind up identifying as they were assigned in the end. I wish this were not a mildly (at minimum) controversial statement on both ends of the ideological spectrum, but it is, so yeah.

Posted in: Lorde Opens Up About Gender Identity And Eating Disorder, Gets Covered By Sugababes
#3 
Bobby_Draper
Score: 39 | May 18th

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice? WE WONT BE FOOLED AGAIN

Posted in: The Who Fire Zak Starkey Again
#2 
Whiskeyclone
Score: 40 | May 19th

Man, the thing we all want just cannot happen soon enough.

Posted in: Trump Demands Investigations Into Kamala Harris' Springsteen, Beyoncé, Bono Endorsements
#1 
highmarx
Score: 46 | May 16th

The unintended consequences of a bawitdabad immigration policy and a bangadangdiggy path to citizenship

Posted in: Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse Closes To Avoid ICE Raids

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

dutchg8r
May 19th

You know what I find so fascinating about Billie? She's completely category-less. You cannot pinpoint her age at all based on her songs, and anyone who heard her stuff blind with no knowledge of who she is would have no clue she's a kid barely legal drinking age. No musical genre, she and Finneas just do their thing, whatever seems like interesting music to them. The fact they know no other path, that's just their norm, must make soooo many other pigeon-holed artists insanely jealous. That kind of freedom for any artist has got to feel so gratifying to one's soul.

And she's been able, since day one, to just be herself. No handler saying - you need to present yourself this way or that way. It's so refreshing to see genuineness, and the rapport she and her brother have is just a joy to witness. They're extremely fortunate to have had the upbringing they did and the like-minded sensibilities to be able to embark on this journey together, and be there to keep the other grounded. And kudos to Finneas to being his lil sis' biggest cheerleader and not being all bent out of shape she's seen as the bigger star.

Bad Guy is fun. It's different from EVERYTHING. It's quiet - i love how restrained Billie's comfort zone is. Like she's always in observation mode, rather than demanding the spotlight by scream singing everything.

I can't say I'm a huge fan of hers, but I do appreciate the monumental shake up of the music industry they've helped usher in. It's refreshing. And now that Bad Guy synth squiggle will be implinted on my brain for hours.

8/10

Posted in: The Number Ones: Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy"

