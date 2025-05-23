Kneecap Perform For The First Time Since Coachella Controversy, Share “The Recap” (Feat. Mozey)

The Belfast rap group Kneecap have always been politically outspoken, and lately that outspokenness has involved some major career tumult. During Coachella's first weekend, the group's messages condemning Israel's genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza were censored on the festival's official livestream, so for the fest's second weekend they got Twitch streamer Hasan Piker come onstage with them to broadcast their show on his own feed.

Since then Kneecap have faced what they describe as "a coordinated smear campaign," involving canceled shows and calls from celebrities like Sharon Osbourne to have their touring visas revoked. The group's Mo Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) was also charged with a terror offense in the UK for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show last year. The group has said they don't support Hamas or Hezbollah and called the charges against Chara "a carnival of distraction." As they put it in a statement, We are not the story. Genocide is. As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage." Dozens of other artists have signed a statement of support for Kneecap, but they're definitely in the crosshairs of some powerful people right now.

Today, the group will perform at the London's Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park. They preceded the appearance with a surprise London gig Thursday at the 100 Club, where they told the crowd they were being made a "scapegoat." Chara appeared with tape over his mouth and said the charges against him are designed to prevent him from addressing a large audience at the UK's famed Glastonbury festival, where Kneecap are scheduled to perform next month. "There’s a reason where what’s happened to me, happened before Glastonbury. There’s a reason they're trying to fuckking stop me speaking at Glastonbury in front of the UK," Chara said, per the Irish Times. Per the NME, he also said, "I need to thank my lawyer. He’s here tonight as well."

At 100 Club, Kneecap debuted a new song called "The Recap" that takes aim at Kemi Badenoch, one of the UK conservatives who has been working to silence Kneecap. Per the lyrics, Badenoch's "career is going to rot." The group released a recording of "The Recap," a collaboration with Mozey, via Whatsapp today and shared a "bootleg" version of the song on Soundcloud. You can check it out below.

UPDATE: The group persisted in their advocacy for Palestine at the Wide Awake festival with a message on the screen that reads, "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the British government. Over 60,000 people have been murdered by Israel in 12 months. Free Palestine."