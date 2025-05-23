Bob Dylan Performed With Billy Strings, Probably Met Machine Gun Kelly

Back in February, for reasons still unclear, Bob Dylan posted an old video of Machine Gun Kelly rapping in a record store on his Instagram. When he's not posting on social media, he's been spending the past few days on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Festival Tour, and last night in Spokane he brought out tourmate Billy Strings to do "All Along The Watchtower" with him. But more surprisingly: We have enough evidence to conclude that Bob Dylan and Machine Gun Kelly have almost certainly met in person.

At the LA Outlaw Tour stop a week ago, MGK made an appearance onstage with a whole bunch of people including Strings, John Stamos, and Johnny Knoxville. Why those three people were onstage together at a country music festival is beyond me. But the next day, MGK posted very coyly, referencing that video Dylan posted: "i met and had a conversation with someone last night that i never thought i’d get the honor to meet all because of a video of me rapping in a music store 10 years ago. i love music." MGK's pal Mod Sun corroborated that story, tweeting himself: "Met my absolute hero last night + guess what???? He was even cooler than I ever imagined."

As if we didn't already get the hint, MGK dropped a new song today called "Cliché" where he says: "It sounds cliché but/ Tell me, would you wait for me?/ Baby, I'm a rolling stone." He says it’s going to be the song of the summer. I'm not so sure about that, but he's right about it sounding cliché.

See Dylan bring out Strings below, along with MGK's posts.