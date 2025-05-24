Neil Young Plays His “Favorite” Deep Cut For The First Time In 42 Years At Ontario School Benefit

Last fall, Neil Young and his wife Daryl Hannah visited Lakefield College School's Northcote Campus and were inspired to help restore the farmhouse and cabins. Last night (May 23), Young did a benefit show at the Ontario school and his set included "My Boy," which he hasn't performed since 1983.

"My Boy" comes from Young's 1985 album Old Ways. About it, he wrote on his blog yesterday, "Practicing for LAKEFIELD, I was playing 'My Boy,' thinking about my own Dad, pictured here with my son and I. I know he must have heard this song. My dad was a great guy and Zeke is my wonderful son. I think 'My Boy' is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done. I love Ben Keith and Spooner Oldham's playing, as well as all the others on it. They are soulful musicians. I have really been so lucky!"

He also performed "Name Of Love" for the first time in over a decade. Watch "My Boy" and "Helpless," and see the full setlist, below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kdiVz-lPwiE

SETLIST:

01 "Comes A Time"

02 "Sugar Mountain"

03 "I Am A Child"

04 "Heart Of Gold"

05 "Field Of Opportunity"

06 "Out On The Weekend"

07 "Love And Only Love"

08 "My Boy"

09 "Mellow My Mind"

10 "Harvest Moon"

11 "Homegrown"

12 "Love Art Blues"

13 "Long May You Run"

14 "Helpless"

15 "Name Of Love"

16 "After The Gold Rush"

17 "Love Earth"

18 "Old Man"