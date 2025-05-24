D’Angelo Cancels Roots Picnic Headline Set

The last time D'Angelo performed a full set for fans was in 2016 at Byron Bay Bluesfest. The neo-soul figurehead was supposed to make his comeback this year at Roots Picnic, but he has canceled due to a medical issue.

The hip-hop, R&B, and soul festival goes down May 31 to June 1 at Philadelphia’s Mann in Fairmount Park. D'Angelo was set to play with his old collaborators the Roots, but instead he'll be replaced by fellow neo-soul legend Maxwell, whose birthday was coincidentally yesterday (happy belated, Maxwell). Other headliners are Lenny Kravitz and Meek Mill, and the bill also has GloRilla, Migues, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, and Jeezy.

“Due to an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery I had earlier this year, I’ve been advised by my team of specialist[s] that the performance this weekend could further complicate matters,” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram. “It is nearly impossible to express how disappointed I am not to be able to play with my brothers the Roots. And even more disappointed not to see all of you.”

“I’m so thankful to my beautiful fans for continuing to rock with me and I thank you for your continued support,” he continued. “I’m currently in the lab and I can’t wait to serve up what’s in the pot.”