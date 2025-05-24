Watch SZA Bring Out Justin Bieber In LA

So far, guests for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour have been Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Kaytranada, and Lizzo. They expanded the list last night (May 23) at the second Inglewood, CA show when SZA brought out Justin Bieber for their SOS remix collab "Snooze,” and cradled his face in her hand, at SoFi Stadium.

Bieber's been at the center of a lot of drama recently — for his cryptic Instagram posts, cutting ties with his clothing brand, and sharing his statement on Sean "Diddy" Combs. He also recently caught heat for celebrating his wife Hailey's Vogue cover by reminiscing on when they had a fight and he told her she'd never be on the cover of that magazine. Watch his performance with SZA below.